CALGARY -- A man suffering from a stab wound was transported to hospital following a Friday morning attack at a northeast Calgary home.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Falton Rise N.E., in the community of Falconridge, shortly before 11 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

EMS officials confirm a patient was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, no arrests have been so far in connection with the attack.