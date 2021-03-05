Advertisement
Victim stabbed during morning attack in Falconridge
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 1:11PM MST
CPS units and crime scene tape outside of a home on Falton Rise N.E. during Friday morning's response to a stabbing.
Share:
CALGARY -- A man suffering from a stab wound was transported to hospital following a Friday morning attack at a northeast Calgary home.
Emergency crews responded to a home on Falton Rise N.E., in the community of Falconridge, shortly before 11 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.
EMS officials confirm a patient was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
According to police, no arrests have been so far in connection with the attack.