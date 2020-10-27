CALGARY -- Video of a violent 2017 arrest in Calgary released this week as part of a court proceeding is receiving backlash online.

Warning: Video in this story may be upsetting to some viewers.

The surveillance video is from the Calgary police arrest processing unit (APU) and was taken just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2017. It shows Const. Alex Dunn, 34, then a nine-year veteran of the force, and Dalia Kafi, who he had arrested earlier in the evening.

Dunn can be seen in the lower portion of the screen, then Kafi, who is handcuffed with her hands behind her back, walks into the frame and Dunn motions for her to stand next to a wall, which she does.

Dunn then walks over to her and appears to reach for something on her head. Kafi pulls away and the two struggle for a few seconds before the officer slams her onto the ground. She appears to land head first.

Dunn continues to hold her arm for a few seconds, then another officer enters and Dunn backs away from Kafi. More officers enter the frame soon after.

They help the woman up and what looks like blood can be seen on the ground where she originally was.

Paramedics arrive minutes later.

Dunn was charged with assault causing bodily harm and was relieved from his CPS duty with pay. He is now performing administrative duties.

Several people posted on social media questioning why he is still employed with CPS. Police responded, saying in part, "By law we are limited in when we can suspend without pay. No internal discipline, up to and including dismissal, can occur until after the court process so we don't bias the trial."

The trial continues this week.