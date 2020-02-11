CALGARY -- Holly Ellsworth-Clark’s family is convinced she walked right past one of the thousands of posters placed around Hamilton in an effort to locate the missing 27-year-old former Calgary woman.

CTV has seen the black and white video, which shows a woman walking past a row of cars along Hamilton’s Wentworth and Shaw streets.

In the video, the woman is wearing jeans and a sweater -- clothes different than those Ellsworth-Clark was last seen wearing when she disappeared on Jan. 11.

Her family is convinced the video of the woman -- with a similar build and gait as Ellsworth-Clark -- is in fact, their missing daughter.

The family has chosen not to release the video to the public, fearing it may compromise the Hamilton Police investigation into Ellsworth-Clark’s disappearance

Hamilton police have seen the video and are unconvinced it actually shows Ellsworth-Clark, telling CTV there’s not enough evidence in the video to ensure a proper identification.

If the family is correct, the video is the first new lead in the nearly month-long search for Ellsworth-Clark.

The missing woman was raised in Calgary and was an accomplished wrestler with the University of Calgary Dinos. She left Calgary to pursue a career in music in southern Ontario.

Just before her disappearance, Ellsworth-Clark left a cryptic voicemail message with her mother, stating that she was frightened and on the run from two men.

Elle McFearsin has been coordinating the ground search in Hamilton and says the discovery of the new video has opened up more new questions about Ellsworth-Clark's whereabouts, but at the same time it renewed their hope she will be found alive and safe.