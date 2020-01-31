CALGARY -- Police in Hamilton, Ont. have released new footage of a Calgary woman who went missing earlier this month.

Taken by a surveillance camera just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, the video shows Holly Ellsworth-Clark walking northbound on Wentworth Street N. in Hamilton, approaching Shaw Street, across from an industrial area. There is also a residential area nearby.

Police are asking residents in that area of Hamilton, about 70 kilometres south of Toronto, to check surveillance cameras for any other footage of the woman.

According to police, she was wearing black pants and black boots and had a garbage bag slung over her shoulder at the time.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Ellsworth-Clark.

Police had earlier released images of her leaving her home the afternoon of Jan. 11.

Born and raised in Calgary, she was an accomplished wrestler with the University of Calgary Dinos before leaving for Ontario to pursue a career in music.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Obrovac at 905-546-3816.

Ellsworth-Clark's disappearance followed a voicemail message to her mother where she stated that she was frightened and on the run from two men.

Family and friends from Calgary travelled to Hamilton to assist with the search.