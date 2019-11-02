CALGARY – The family and friends of a woman killed last week at a Calgary assisted living home held a vigil Saturday to remember her.

47-year-old Deborah Onwu was stabbed to death inside a residence while she was working.

It happened at a Wood's Homes assisted-living dwelling on the 1800 block of 27th Avenue S.W.

According to the union that represents workers like Onwu, the victim was the only staff member assigned to a teen at the time of the attack.

On Friday, 18-year-old Brandon Newman appeared in court via CCTV. He's charged with second-degree murder.

Onwu’s friends and loved ones attended the court appearance, rallying outside and calling for better safety protocols for support workers.

On Saturday, between 4 and 5 p.m., the group were joined by Onwu's sister for a vigil on the steps of the home where Onwu lost her life.