'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar

Crews install solar panels on a house as part of Solartility’s pilot project in Calgary in an undated handout photo. The company offers its residential solar clients access to bi-directional interval meters, meaning they can sell the electricity they generate onto the grid at times of peak demand only, maximizing the financial benefit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Solartility, Crews install solar panels on a house as part of Solartility’s pilot project in Calgary in an undated handout photo. The company offers its residential solar clients access to bi-directional interval meters, meaning they can sell the electricity they generate onto the grid at times of peak demand only, maximizing the financial benefit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Solartility,

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina