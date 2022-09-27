Virulent avian influenza continues to hit Alberta poultry flocks

As the first wild ducks and geese begin their fall flight south, highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI,, is once again hitting Alberta's bird farmers hard.

A dozen new outbreaks have been detected in September and all but one are in commercial flocks.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, there are currently 26 farms in Alberta with active infections, significantly more than any other province.

British Columbia currently lists 11 infected farms, Ontario has 10 and Saskatchewan sits at nine.

The outbreaks have led to the euthanizing of more than 1.2 million birds in Alberta alone. The majority of the outbreaks are centred around Edmonton and the country to the north.

HPAI is not a human food safety risk and, while people can get sick from being in contact with infected birds, it is not especially dangerous to human health.

Avian influenza is a reportable disease, meaning suspected cases must be tested and reported to CFIA. It is mostly carried by wild waterfowl.

This year has seen a particularly bad outbreak around the world, causing unusual levels of sickness in birds, including neurological symptoms. It is highly contagious in domestic flocks and nearly always fatal.