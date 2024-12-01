CALGARY
    • Vladar mask features tribute to Gaudreau brothers as Blue Jackets come to Calgary

    Dan Vladar will wear a goalie mask that features a tribute to the Gaudreau brothers Tuesday night when the Calgary Flames host the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Photo: X@JaneGaudreau) Dan Vladar will wear a goalie mask that features a tribute to the Gaudreau brothers Tuesday night when the Calgary Flames host the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Photo: X@JaneGaudreau)
    It will be an emotional night for Flames fans and the Gaudreau family at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town.

    Not only will Calgary be playing the Blue Jackets for the first time at home since the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau this summer, but Flames goaltender Dan Vladar will debut a new mask that pays tribute to both Gaudreau brothers.

    “The inspiration is pretty obvious,” Vladar said, in a video posted by Flames TV on X. “I just wanted to do something to (pay) tribute to Johnny and Matthew.

    “(They were) very good friends of us and we all miss the boys a lot, so this was an idea of mine.”

    Several members of the Gaudreau family will be in attendance for a special tribute to Johnny and Matthew, who were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey, in August.

    A ceremonial faceoff with the family is expected to be part of the sold-out game against the Blue Jackets.

    Vladar wore the new mask in the Flames game in Columbus on Friday, and after he wears it Tuesday night, it will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Flames Foundation.

    “It means a lot for every single guy in this locker room," Vladar said, "and I’m pretty sure every single hockey player (who knew them) that touched our hearts, so whoever’s going to get it (at the auction), please take care of it.”

    Johnny and Matthew's mom Jane Gaudreau posted photos of the new mask and Vladar on her X feed, saying, “Thank you @danvladar for the beautiful tribute for our boys! I can’t wait to see the new mask in a few days!”

    Game time is Tuesday night at  7 p.m.

    With files from CTV's Shaun Frenette

