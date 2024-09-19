Volunteers help Parks Canada with riparian restoration at Cascade Creek
It takes a lot of staff and volunteer hands to transplant well over 6,000 plants to date, along the banks of Cascade Creek that will stabilize the environment, regulate water temperatures, and enhance the habitat.
Parks Canada is in a multi-year restoration project at Cascade Creek just north of Banff that's fed primarily by Lake Minnewanka. The creek flow has been restored and turned into a viable habitat for native west slope cutthroat trout.
Now Parks is getting help from volunteers to replenish its vegetation along the waterway.
"Our goal here is to plant several different types of plants," said Nicole Sulewski, a Parks Canada.Cascade Creek restoration field biologist.
"(There are) lots of willows, balsam poplar, as well as some sedges and other native plants primarily to fill spaces where we've recently removed some non-native grasses, specifically reed canary grass, which has been really taking over this area next to the creek," Sulewski said.
She added that there are many benefits to restoring plant life along the creek, one is shade to keep the fish cool on a hot summer day.
"As they grow taller, they're going to provide some cover so fish can hide under them from predators," she said. "They're going to add some food sources as well, bugs that land on them may fall in the creek and become food for our new fish."
Restocked creek
Recently Parks restocked the creek with 18,000 west slope cutthroat trout with 97 per cent of the eggs hatching. While the water is now the perfect habitat for the fish, the surrounding creek bank is harder to work with.
"It is a really tricky growing environment here," Suelwski said. "But we do what we can to give those new plants a boost. We put in a little bit of something called worm castings, which are good soil amendments and help give the plants a little bit of extra nutrients."
At the end of September, Parks Canada and volunteers will put in more than 900 plants.
Angela Ten, a Trout Unlimited Canada management biologist has been keeping track of the Cascade Creek project for the last year and says the organization has been working more with Parks Canada.
"It warms my heart to see so many people care and want to give back and just do more for the places that they like recreating in," she said. "Which is ultimately what keeps places like the (National) Park so sustainable long term."
Volunteer Devon Zuchotzki is from Calgary and struggling to dig holes in the rocky soil.
"Well, I think it's important to preserve the nature around us," he said. "I come out almost every weekend, I enjoy and love the environment I want to see it continue to thrive, and keep growing."
Hailey Punt is also a volunteer who came out from Calgary to get her hands dirty.
"I really am passionate about the environment," she said. "So anyway that I can help restore and keep it back to its natural environment, I will do that."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Shohei Ohtani becomes the first major league player with 50 homers, 50 stolen bases in a season
Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star going deep twice to reach the half-century mark and swiping two bags to get to 51 against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
The RCMP has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including 3 submachine-guns
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport on Thursday.
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives’ first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting a teen is an Alberta sheriff
An Edmonton man who is charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy is a member of the Alberta sheriffs, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
Alberta mayor apologizes for comments about killing feral cats
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
-
CN moving Jasper operations is 'kicking somebody when they're down,' says union
Canadian National Railway will be moving its rail operations from Jasper, the town in the national park of the same name that was recently devastated by a wildfire, to Hinton, Alta., says the union representing workers.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
-
Woman nearly shut out of mother's will sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
-
This Canadian city was a category on Jeopardy this week
Viewers of Jeopardy got a chance to test their knowledge of trivia about B.C.'s biggest city Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seems very political': Greater Victoria teachers surprised by ministerial order on student safety
In a rare move, the Greater Victoria School District Board of Education has been slapped with a ministerial order from the province requiring it to update a student safety plan – drawing concern around political posturing leading up to an election.
-
UBCM calls for province to pay for free transit for teenagers
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
-
B.C. senior recalls becoming trailblazing car designer
To appreciate why Mimi Vandermolen is so pleased to notice one particular vehicle she’s walking past, you need to know that seeing this many cars in one place would have been unimaginable when she was growing-up in the post-war Netherlands.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mother says gym teacher at private Christian school hit her 7-year-old in the head with a relay baton
A gym teacher at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged. Terra MacEwan, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon. A Saskatoon mother who spoke with CTV News says her autistic son was MacEwan's victim.
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Sask. court orders trial in fraud case after $100K in stolen cash was traded for bitcoin
A case involving stolen funds from a Saskatchewan business being used to purchase cryptocurrency will be heading back to the courts, thanks to a new decision by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.
Regina
-
Sask. court orders trial in fraud case after $100K in stolen cash was traded for bitcoin
A case involving stolen funds from a Saskatchewan business being used to purchase cryptocurrency will be heading back to the courts, thanks to a new decision by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.
-
Tornado confirmed near Langbank, Sask.: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.
-
'Statistics have not changed': Regina's YWCA hosts 8th annual 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes' event
The rain didn't put a damper on YWCA Regina's annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event Thursday.
Toronto
-
Police search for one of suspected shooters in fatal North York double shooting
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of the suspected shooters in Tuesday's fatal double shooting in North York.
-
Uniformed officers returning to schools in York Region, but only for safety presentations, say officials
Students across York Region will once again see uniformed officers at school, however police and board officials say they will only be stopping by for the occasional safety presentation.
-
Victims identified, suspects charged with first-degree murder in double homicide north of Toronto
Police have identified the two men killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting at a park north of Toronto. York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to Bayview Park, near Bayview and Lowndes avenues in Keswick, Ont., just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
-
Graphic video of drive-by shooting shown at Montreal murder trial
A harrowing video has been presented to a jury at the trial of three men facing first-degree murder charges.
-
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs kicks off provincial election
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called for a provincial election. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 21, as prescribed by the province's fixed-date election law.
-
Bear removed from Dartmouth Commons, area open to public again
Police are asking people to avoid the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., as they assist with a wildlife call for a bear.
-
N.S. RCMP charge 83-year-old man with sexual interference
An 83-year-old man is facing sexual interference charges following a Nova Scotia RCMP investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm devastated': Manitobans cleaning up after surge of rain floods communities
Manitobans are continuing to mop up after a deluge of rain hit southern Manitoba earlier in the week.
-
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
-
'They're dying up north': Possible parvovirus outbreak in Manitoba.
A Winnipeg pet rescue is putting out a warning to dog owners across the city about a possible parvovirus in the province.
Ottawa
-
Customers left in the dark as Upper Room Furniture files for bankruptcy
Customers are in the dark about the sudden closure of the Upper Room Furniture stores. The company has filed papers under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. It’s not known whether orders placed and paid for will be honoured.
-
Woman who survived stabbing attack that killed her mother testifies at father's murder trial
The daughter of a man accused of killing her mother and of trying to kill her in a stabbing attack in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 took the stand at his trial Thursday.
-
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Heroic dog saved his northern Ont. owner who had a massive heart attack
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
-
Northeastern Ontario under a high forest fire rating
As northern Ontario gets ready to welcome autumn this weekend, it’s still feeling a lot like summer as provincial forest fire crews continue to battle blazes.
-
Driver hauling 36,000 kg of ammonia arrested for impaired driving near Timmins, Ont.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged four commercial vehicle drivers with impaired, including one who was hauling 36,000 kilograms of ammonia hydrate.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Driver charged after child is struck in Owen Sound intersection
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say his vehicle struck a child in an Owen Sound intersection.
Kitchener
-
Missing family last seen in a rideshare vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.
New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
WLU Golden Hawks the best university football team in Canada
Wilfrid Laurier University’s football team has an undefeated record this season and the Waterloo, Ont. team is now ranked number one in the country.
-
Honouring the memory of a Guelph girl who died from cancer
A celebration of life was held Thursday for a little girl who never got to see her seventh birthday.
London
-
'If it was your backyard, would you put up with it?'; Woodstock homeowner frustrated by encampment next door
A Woodstock homeowner says she’s at her wit’s end over a homeless encampment situated alongside her backyard. She’s calling on the city to do more to help those living rough, so she can live in peace.
-
Fatal fire being investigated in London
Damage is estimated around $500,000. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
-
Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation
Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seize $56,000 in drugs, arrest made
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized over $56,000 in drugs and have arrested one suspect.
-
Global procurement solution company launches Canadian operations in Windsor-Essex
SERVEONE Canada, a global procurement solution company, has begun Canadian operations in Tecumseh.
-
St. Clair College sees increase in domestic, decrease in international students
Enrolment may be down at St. Clair College, but President Mike Silvaggi isn’t bothered.