Volunteers set up Calgary’s Field of Crosses Memorial to honour thousands of Southern Alberta veterans

More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to set up 3,605 crosses in a field along Memorial Drive, each representing the life of a southern Alberta soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The Field of Crosses (FOC) Memorial is on display between Nov. and Nov. 11 each year, welcoming the public to walk amongst the rows which are illuminated throughout the night.

FOC Executive Director, Susan Schalin says an additional 100 crosses were added this time around for the 16th annual event.

“All these years ago we started off with just 200 crosses when our founder Murray McCann first organized this, the next year it was 400 and it just grew from there,” she said.

“I feel this event gives our veterans and families a lot of comfort to know that people understand what sacrifice their loved one made.

"We also have 120 crosses in the field that signify the 120,000 Canadians who have lost their lives over the many years," Schalin added.

Field of Crosses volunteers helping set up on Oct. 26, 2024

'It's a way to say 'thank you'

Among those with a lost loved one is Diane Dallaire. Her son, Pvt. Kevin Dallaire was just 22 years old when he was killed in Afghanistan during a Taliban rocket-propelled grenade attack on Aug. 6, 2006.

She’s continued to volunteer every year to set up the crosses as a way of paying tribute to her son and continuing the legacy of others who gave their life.

“It's a way to say ‘thank you’, because this is why we have the freedom we have today, because of all the fallen soldiers we have,” Dallaire said.

“So to me, it's not just because my son's included in the crosses. It's all the previous soldiers. We enjoy life because of them.”

Volunteers unloaded several truckloads of crosses early Saturday, sticking them into their bases and hammering them in to make sure they stayed upright.

'My brothers and my sisters'

Tom MacCarl is a veteran who served in Cypress and Europe over the course of three decades. He was emotional when describing the importance of setting up each cross.

“I'm just a part of them, they're my brothers and my sisters and they mean a lot to me,” he said.

“As my career went through, I've seen so many come and go. I think I’ve buried about 15 of my friends during my career," MacCarl said. "So when I come here and I walk these rows, I can understand why they gave their lives, what they've left behind, and what they believed in.”

The volunteer efforts were also important for those of Calgary’s younger generation.

Over 100 volunteers showed up to help set up over 3,000 crosses in Calgary's Field of Crosses Memorial. (Photo: Mark Villani, CTV News)

Benjamin Hill is only 11, but he took the time to read the name of each veteran every time he was handed a cross to set up, always remembering to say ‘thank you for your service.’

“The people lost in wars, sickness and the ones who have passed away and it’s so important to remember them,” he said.

Sunrise and Sunset ceremonies will be held each day at the Field of Crosses Memorial from November 1 to November 10.

A special Remembrance Day ceremony will be held beginning at 10:10 a.m. on November 11.

On Nov. 11, you can watch the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial online and on TV.

CTV News Calgary will be broadcasting the local ceremony on TV and online beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.