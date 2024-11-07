Volunteers sought to help paint veterans sidewalks as city gives project green light

A group of local community organizers are looking for volunteers to help assemble a last-minute tribute to Canadian veterans.

The Forest Lawn Community Association and Homes for Heroes teamed up to pitch the city on the idea of painting a crosswalk to honour veterans last week.

“It means so much,” said community association president Gar Gar, “because the voice of veterans, in many cases, are not heard. And this one is basically the opportunity to say your voice has been heard and your voices matter and we are hoping to look forward to have this.”

Other Canadian municipalities have launched veteran’s crosswalks, including Stoney Creek, Ont. (Hamilton), and Windsor, in the corner of Chatham-Kent, where the crosswalk was received with open arms by local veterans.

"This is shaping up to be quite a memorable Remembrance Day," said veteran Len Maynard, who also serves as president of the Chatham Branch 642 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

"This, in the Week of Remembrance, it's very touching," Maynard said, in an interview with CTV News. "This should really bring down what it's about when we come marching up the street."

Thursday, Gar posted an update on Facebook.

“I am grateful and humble to update you that we have met with the City of Calgary, Federation of Calgary Communities, Homes for Heroes and Everline Coatings and Service and did the walk through,” he said.

“We are excited to announce that the initiative will be in two phases due to short time and safety of the busy intersections.”

Phase one, he said, starts Friday.

“We received a green light/permit to paint/stencil the sidewalks/pathway surrounding 36 Street and 8 Ave. S.E. (Four sidewalks surrounding the crosswalk at that intersection).

“We are now in dire need of volunteers to make this possible,” he said. "Anyone who can volunteer to clean and help paint the four sidewalks starting at 11 a.m. Friday is asked to contact 403-826-0731."

Anyone who is available can meet at the intersection of 36 Street and 8 Avenue S.E. at 11 a.m.

With files from CTV's Christ Campbell