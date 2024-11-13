Warm and dry in southern Alberta Wednesday with some precipitation overnight

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday in southern Alberta with warm and dry conditions expected.

More snow and rain is forecast for the southern B.C. interior linked to a Pacific low pressure system.

That precipitation has prompted winter storm warnings along some higher elevation highways, including Kootenay Pass.

Most of that moisture will stay on the windward (or western) side of the Rockies for Wednesday, and warm and dry air will flow down into Alberta elevating temperatures.

That low pressure system is expected to track east throughout the day Wednesday, and by the late evening some of that precipitation is expected to fall in central Alberta with the temperature dictating the form.

Areas closer to the eastern border will likely see rain initially, portions of north-central Alberta will have snow, and there is a chance of freezing rain near the capital.

Both the daytime highs and overnight lows for the next few days will remain above seasonal ranges of 3 C and -8 C, but by the end of the weekend a colder air mass will sink down into the Pacific and then head into Alberta, bringing temperatures below seasonal and even below freezing by Tuesday.