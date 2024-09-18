CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm and windy Wednesday with frost possible outside of Calgary overnight

    Share

    A large low-pressure system in southern Saskatchewan has prompted rainfall warnings in that province with as much as 50 millimetres of rain possible.

    That system will continue to edge into the southeastern corner of Alberta and could translate to thunderstorms again in that region on Wednesday.

    Calgary and areas further west are unlikely to be as impacted since an incoming system will slide in from the north throughout the day and push back against that east to west movement.

    Strong winds are possible, especially along the eastern border with gusts of up to 70 km/h by the late afternoon.

    In Calgary, north winds will start to intensify in the late morning, and by midday are likely to peak around 30-50 km/h.

    Overnight areas outside of major urban centres could see frost, and by the weekend that risk will be more widespread as both daytime highs and overnight lows fall below seasonal levels.

    Rain is possible in Calgary late on Thursday and early on Friday, but precipitation is expected to be brief and light with a return to above seasonal highs by Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News