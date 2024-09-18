Warm and windy Wednesday with frost possible outside of Calgary overnight

A large low-pressure system in southern Saskatchewan has prompted rainfall warnings in that province with as much as 50 millimetres of rain possible.

That system will continue to edge into the southeastern corner of Alberta and could translate to thunderstorms again in that region on Wednesday.

Calgary and areas further west are unlikely to be as impacted since an incoming system will slide in from the north throughout the day and push back against that east to west movement.

Strong winds are possible, especially along the eastern border with gusts of up to 70 km/h by the late afternoon.

In Calgary, north winds will start to intensify in the late morning, and by midday are likely to peak around 30-50 km/h.

Overnight areas outside of major urban centres could see frost, and by the weekend that risk will be more widespread as both daytime highs and overnight lows fall below seasonal levels.

Rain is possible in Calgary late on Thursday and early on Friday, but precipitation is expected to be brief and light with a return to above seasonal highs by Tuesday.