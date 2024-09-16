CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm daytime highs for the next few days

    We will hold on to these warm daytime highs for the next few days.

    But it's that time of year where the overnight and early morning temperatures can be quite chilly, so you'll have to layer up for your trip to work and school.

    On Tuesday, lots of sun in the morning and clouds moving late day.

    Also, a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm near the supper hours.

    It looks like a system will roll in late Thursday night, bringing rain through Friday.

    It will also drop our highs to the low teens by the weekend.

