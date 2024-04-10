Warm temperatures in Calgary for the rest of the week

Parts of southern Alberta experienced their first thunderstorm of the year on Tuesday.

The system from B.C. brought a little bit of everything: rain, snow, graupel (soft and small snow pellets) and lightning strikes.

Graupel in Calgary. (Courtesy Robin Senger)While the spring storm had some bark, it didn’t have a lot of bite. The precipitation total from this system out at the Calgary International Airport Tuesday showed a meagre 0.6 mm of rainfall recorded.

Now that the unsettled weather has passed, high pressure is moving in and sticking around until Sunday evening.

Wednesday is a rebuild day on the temperature front for the city.

Despite how brief Tuesday's storm was, it plunged our overnight temperatures below freezing.

Winds aren’t shaping up to be too strong Wednesday, but are coming from a northwesterly direction which could limit the sun’s power to warm us up above normal (11 C).

The potential is there, but for now the forecasted high is a cautious 9 C.

A high pressure blocking pattern will settle over western Canada on Thursday, providing heat and mild conditions.

Long-range models suggest our jet stream could tilt in such a way on Saturday that some areas could see the potential for some scattered showers but nothing significant outside of that for the next five days.

It’s Monday next week that could bring us back to below seasonal temperatures and a strong likelihood of rain/snow returning for a couple of days.