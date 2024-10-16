Warm Wednesday ahead of a cooldown to end the work week
Daytime highs on Wednesday will continue to trend above seasonal for central and southern Alberta.
A ridge of high pressure that has been elevating temperatures will start to track east late in the day, and by tomorrow the daytime highs will be noticeably cooler.
Along the western edge of the departing ridge, rain is likely and possibly even some late-season convective activity (thunderstorms).
Calgary has a slight chance of experiencing isolated showers Wednesday with a greater likelihood west and north of the city.
The heaviest accumulations are expected closer to the northern edge of the foothills and the capital region.
The weekend will bring a quick return to warmer than average conditions before a cooldown early next week.
Calgary could see some mixed precipitation and/or snow by Monday.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm Wednesday ahead of a cooldown to end the work week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party involved in, or vulnerable to, foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Billions of litres of Canadian milk were discarded in the last 12 years. A new study says it has a massive impact
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
Prosecutors seek 8 years for Dutch woman accused of keeping Yazidi slaves in Syria
Prosecutors in the Netherlands on Wednesday asked judges to convict a Dutch woman for joining Islamic State in Syria and keeping two Yazidi women as slaves and sentence her to eight years in prison.
Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal
A Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in a small inflatable boat in the Sea of Okhotsk described Wednesday how he survived by battling shivering cold and drinking rain water.
Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic: just-released report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Educational support workers at Edmonton Public Schools to hold strike votes this week
Educational support staff at Edmonton Public Schools will hold strike votes over the coming days.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers and the cooldown begins
It doesn't look like it'll rain non-stop all day today. But, we have a few scattered showers in the area this morning and there's a very good chance of some showers this evening.
-
'Economic blow': Experts warns of US election's potential impact on Canadian economy
University of Calgary economics professor, Trevor Tombe, discusses the upcoming US election and its potential impact on the Canadian economy.
Lethbridge
-
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Driver for Alta. company charged after crashing modular home into B.C. overpass
A semi driver who struck an overpass along Highway 1 while towing a modular home through B.C.'s Fraser Valley last week has been charged, authorities said Wednesday.
-
B.C. election: Advance polls open for final day
Advance polls close at 8 p.m. Wednesday after record numbers of B.C. voters cast an early ballot on previous days.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Eby, Rustad hold campaign events on Vancouver Island as election day nears
Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia's provincial election on Saturday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Saskatoon
-
Experts unable to determine cause of fire that destroyed North Battleford motel
Investigators with the North Battleford Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency were unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed the Best Canadian Motor Inn on Monday night.
-
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
-
From the archive: Winnipeg Jets rookies take on Saskatoon Blades in 1990 preseason clash
In 1990, the Saskatoon Blades took on some fierce competition, but the toughest opponent was likely a squad of players who had already reached the NHL.
Regina
-
Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate
Here's where you can watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
-
Regina group relaunches food security program on World Food Day as more residents struggle to afford groceries
Wednesday is World Food Day and one Regina group recognized the day by highlighting some of the work being done in the city to fight food insecurity which continues to rise, according to the organization.
-
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
Toronto
-
Toronto's 10-year economic plan calls for city to tackle congestion, inequality, housing
The City of Toronto is unveiling a strategy to guide its economic growth over the next decade, calling for “a new approach” to help solve some of its toughest challenges.
-
Metrolinx memo reveals senior-level shakeup amid stalled Toronto transit projects
Metrolinx has made significant changes to its senior leadership team as the provincial transit agency struggles to get two light rail projects on track, a new memo obtained by CTV News Toronto shows.
-
Man charged with stealing $260K from the LCBO
Peel police say a man who allegedly stole nearly $260,000 worth of goods from the LCBO over the past year is facing charges.
Montreal
-
Woman, 65, dies after possible hit-and-run in Laval
A 65-year-old woman has died in a possible hit-and-run in Laval Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Police arrest suspect after man killed on Montreal Metro platform
Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man on the platform of the Guy-Concordia Metro station.
-
Bilingual Quebec communities lose bid to suspend application of language law rules
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches doctor retirement bonus to boost recruitment and retention
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with N.B. party leaders tonight
Three of New Brunswick’s provincial party leaders will take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV Atlantic tonight.
-
N.B. election: 110,364 votes cast at advance polls, surpassing pre-pandemic turnout
Advance polls in the New Brunswick election brought out 110,364 eligible voters on Saturday and Tuesday, surpassing pre-pandemic advance voter turnout.
Winnipeg
-
Second suspect charged with first-degree murder following Dec. 2023 death: police
A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man almost a year ago.
-
No penalty for Manitoba candidate who forged two signatures, withdrew from race
A candidate in last year's Manitoba provincial election has been found to have forged two signatures on her nomination form.
-
AFN head urges support for child welfare deal, says they won't get better from Tories
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is urging chiefs to vote in favour of a landmark child welfare deal, saying she doesn't think a better agreement would be possible under a different federal government.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman facing charges in fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last spring: OPP
An Ottawa woman, 25, is facing charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end last spring left one child dead and seriously injured others, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
-
VIA Rail warns of delays on Quebec City-Ottawa-Toronto corridor due to speed restrictions
People travelling on VIA Rail trains through Ottawa are being warned of potential delays of up to an hour due to new restrictions imposed by Canadian National Railway, the company that owns the tracks.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for suspect in fatal crash that killed three near Parry Sound
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
-
One person killed in side-by-side crash near Elliot Lake
A 61-year-old was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on a gravel road north of Elliot Lake.
-
Delusional man enters Elliot Lake, Ont., residence in the middle of the night carrying knife
A resident got a scare early in the morning Wednesday in Elliot Lake when an unknown man entered their home carrying a knife.
Barrie
-
72 cartons of illegal cigarettes seized in R.I.D.E. spot check: OPP
Officers conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check in Shelburne say they seized 72 cartons of illegal cigarettes, resulting in charges for the driver.
-
Woman charged for allegedly speeding nearly 148km/h in posted 60 zone
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
-
'Dream come true,' Innisfil woman wins life-changing lottery prize
A retired Innisfil woman was in shock for a week after becoming a millionaire with the lottery.
Kitchener
-
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
-
Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
-
17 Chihuahuas found abandoned roadside near Turkey Point
More than a dozen Chihuahuas were found abandoned in crates at the side of a rural road last month.
London
-
Arrested twice in 24 hours, London man facing charges
A 26-year-old London man is charged with mischief under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
-
Federal offender may be in London area
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for Terry Thompson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release.
-
Fire at a vacant London building, again
For the second time in a little more than a month, fire broke out at an abandoned building on Dundas Street in London. After receiving multiple 911 calls, London fire crews were dispatched to 737 Dundas St.
Windsor
-
Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
-
137 tickets issued during blitz in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.