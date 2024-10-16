Warm Wednesday ahead of a cooldown to end the work week

Daytime highs on Wednesday will continue to trend above seasonal for central and southern Alberta.

A ridge of high pressure that has been elevating temperatures will start to track east late in the day, and by tomorrow the daytime highs will be noticeably cooler.

Along the western edge of the departing ridge, rain is likely and possibly even some late-season convective activity (thunderstorms).

Calgary has a slight chance of experiencing isolated showers Wednesday with a greater likelihood west and north of the city.

The heaviest accumulations are expected closer to the northern edge of the foothills and the capital region.

The weekend will bring a quick return to warmer than average conditions before a cooldown early next week.

Calgary could see some mixed precipitation and/or snow by Monday.