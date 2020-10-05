CALGARY -- We’re alongside a wave of upper air aloft that keeps us close enough to the high pressure ridge to maintain warmth. It will also drive us into a westerly windflow pattern for today, which may kick up 40 km/h gusts. There is some provincial instability in the forecast, but that is likely going to be sidling well to our north.

I want to double back on the preceding month for a moment. Here’s some information on the warmth of September, from @YYC_Weather on Twitter:

What a trend. Low temperatures hit their lowest point on September 8th, at 1.1C.

And that was it.

October has given us little change, so far, with the longer-range models showing our first (!) fall lows below 0C midway through next week. The common disclaimer remains: that’s subject to change.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, windy this aft.! Westerly gusts 40-50 km/h

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: some cloud, low 10C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: some cloud, low 5C

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny again

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: clear, low 5C

Ron caught this magnificent Calgary sunset yesterday evening.

And Marlene was out for a drive near Kathyrn and found these beauties in a dugout!

