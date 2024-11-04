Warning issued after 1 person injured in avalanche near Coleman, Alta.

One person was injured in an early-season avalanche in the Crowsnest Pass on Sunday.

Three people triggered the slide near Coleman, which buried one person.

The other two people were able to dig the buried person out and call for help.

Search and rescue sent in a ground team for support.

According to Southwest Alberta Regional Search and Rescue, the area is already getting winter conditions.

They are warning people to take precautions if they're heading to the backcountry.