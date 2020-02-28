CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the area between Lake Louise and Jasper as heavy snow is expected to arrive Friday afternoon.

According to the warning, a total accumulation of between 15 and 20 cm of snowfall is forecasted along the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93) between Friday afternoon and Saturday night.

Motorists are encouraged to review highway conditions on 511 Alberta before travelling as poor visibility and drifting snow are likely.

As of Friday morning, snowfalls warnings are also in place for the following regions:

Jasper National Park

Hinton - Grande Cache

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

For updated information on weather warnings in Alberta visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta