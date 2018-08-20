One man has been charged and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second suspect in connection with an assault and robbery in Lethbridge where the victim was rendered unconscious.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, a male was walking near the intersection of Mayor Magrath Drive and 3 Avenue South when he was approached by two people he did not know. The male was asked to purchase alcohol for the pair and, when he refused, was subsequently attacked.

According to police, one of the suspects held the victim down while the other assaulted him. The victim lost consciousness during the ordeal and awoke to discover that his wallet and other items had been removed.

Multiple purchases were made with the victim’s stolen bank card following the assault.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Security secured surveillance camera footage from the area and the two suspects were identified following an appeal for help from the public.

Matthew Kyle Chief Moon, 20, of Blood Reserve has been charged with robbery and possession of the proceeds of crime. Chief Moon has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, September 4.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Dre Kade Sweetgrass on the charges of robbery, possession of the proceeds of crime, use of a stolen credit card and breaching of a recognizance (three counts).

The Lethbridge Police Service has released a photograph of Sweetgrass. Anyone having information regarding the current whereabouts of the wanted 18-year-old is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.