CALGARY -- Lethbridge police are looking for a 21-year-old Calgary man who was allegedly involved in a serious assault over the weekend.

Police were called to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, about 11 p.m. Sunday after a man was dropped off at the ER suffering serious head injuries.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to hospital in Calgary where, as of Tuesday, he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police said their investigation shows the victim and a group of friends had been socializing throughout the day. That evening, the group returned to a home in the 100 block of Mount Blakiston Road where an argument erupted.

The victim was hit in the head with a weapon, according to police, andsuffered serious injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Brady Robert Tardif, 21, of Calgary, who is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.