Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary

A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.

Police want Theoran Yellow Old Woman, 28, on six charges, including:

Aggravated assault;

Knowledge of an authorized possession of a firearm;

Careless use of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order (x2); and

Breach of a probation order.

Yellow Old Woman is described as:

5’8”

165 pounds;

Brown-haired (medium length, braided);

Brown-eyes; and

Tattooed in various places on his neck and arms.

Meanwhile, the victim of Wednesday’s shooting remains in hospital, in critical condition.

Two other people were taken into custody, questioned and released.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between several individuals.

It's believed the bus was in motion when the fight broke out at roughly 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, and that all those involved were known to each other.

The driver stopped the bus in front of the Central Library on Third Street S.E. and bystanders rushed to help the victim while the offenders fled.

Police say members of the public should not approach Yellow Old Woman.

Anyone with information about Yellow Old Woman’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.