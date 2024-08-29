Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
According to the City of Calgary's website, 494 million litres of water was consumed on Wednesday, still 44 million litres above what officials want usage to be at.
"(It's) not even one per cent less than the previous day's total," said Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services.
It's the third straight day of excessive water use since restrictions were brought in at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
Thompson said education teams have been out since the rules came back into force and were surprised to see individuals and businesses that were not adhering to them.
"They came across dozens of homes and businesses that had automatic irrigation systems running this morning. I cannot stress enough that we simply do not have the water available right now for people to water their lawns, gardens and plants," Thompson said.
Francois Bouchart, the city's director of capital priorities and investments, said the timeline for repairs on the feeder main has been separated into two phases that will each take approximately 12 to 14 days to fully complete.
He said active construction is ongoing at sites one through four right now.
"Excavation has started on the majority of the 33 Avenue sites and at Shouldice Park," he said.
"Excavations are underway for eight pipe repair segments across worksites one through four."
Bouchart said the work is on schedule, but this is "just the beginning" and more excavation will be needed on the remaining pipe sections.
16 Avenue is expected to remain open throughout the long weekend while the work is ongoing.
On Tuesday, 497 million litres were used while Monday's total usage was 533 million litres.
