Water use sees small drop as city receives reports of fake water restriction inspectors going door-to-door

A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.

The city says Calgarians used 487 million litres of treated water on Thursday.

That's a drop of seven million litres, but 37 million litres above the intended target to maintain Calgary's supply of potable water.

"That's helpful," said infrastructure services general manager Michael Thompson, "but if we continue at this rate, we will run out of water."

Thompson said the city continues to receive multiple reports of automatic sprinklers running, which is a violation of the Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions Calgary is currently under.

Close to 300 complaints

During a Friday afternoon update, community standards inspector Cheryl Townsend said the city has received 278 calls about outdoor water use since Stage 4 restrictions were implemented Monday, including 76 on Friday alone.

She said the city is paying attention to those complaints and will take steps to prevent further rule-breaking.

The fine for breaking Calgary's water restrictions is $3,000, Townsend said, and all homes and businesses found to be in violation of the rules will be documented for followup and possible enforcement action.

"Please go and check your automatic sprinkler systems and make sure they're turned off."

Townsend also said there have been reports of people going door-to-door pretending to be investigating water restricion violations, but are actually looking for things to steal.

"If you receive an unexpected visit at your door, call the police," she said.

She wasn't able to confirm what neighbourhoods the fake water inspectors have been spotted in.

Francois Bouchart, the city's director of capital priorities and investment, said repair work on the first four sites (out of eight overall) remains on schedule, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3.

He said work will start on the four remaining sites Sept. 5, at sites on 16 Avenue, and advised commuters to check the city's social media and Calgary.ca for updates on traffic disruptions.