'We are not going to stop looking for you': Alberta murder suspect still at large

Alberta RCMP are continuing their search for Elijah Strawberry, wanted in the death of a Rocky View County worker in early August.

In the latest update, Mounties said they conducted extensive searches in Red Deer, following up on several leads.

Officials say Strawberry was not located.

On Aug. 6, police say Colin Hough, of Airdrie, was shot and killed by Strawberry and another man, 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner.

Police say Hough had stopped to help them, believing they were in trouble when their truck was on fire.

The pair also shot and injured a Fortis Alberta employee after the killing.

Penner was arrested with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, but Strawberry remains at large.

Authorities have offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that would lead to his arrest.

"Safely arresting Elijah Strawberry remains our top priority in this investigation and we have a robust team of dedicated police officers working all hours to bring this operation to a successful conclusion," said Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Roberta Mckale in a statement.

"We still believe that Elijah Strawberry is in Alberta and we are actively following up on tips and employing all investigational avenues to ensure his safe capture."

Mckale cautioned Albertans that Strawberry is "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached.

Officials say Strawberry possesses a number of distinctive tattoos on his face, neck and hands. (Supplied)

"We are not going to stop looking for you," Mckale said, addressing Strawberry directly.

"Any support you're receiving to evade capture will run out and you'll have nowhere to turn."

Police describe Strawberry as 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, about 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with brown hair and several arm and face tattoos.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.