We can expect this long, hot stretch to last through next Thursday

I don't have to tell you, it's hot.

However, I should mention this heat will stick around until at least the middle of next week.

Thursday, we'll likely see more cloud cover, so the daytime high may not be able to creep into the 30s – but close enough with a high of 29 C, feeling more like 34 with the humidity.

Storms will develop in the foothills on Thursday.

Banff could see some activity but likely, it will miss Calgary for another day.

We do have a decent chance of late-day thunderstorms in Calgary on Friday.

It will feel like 33 or 34 with the humidity every day this week.