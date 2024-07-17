CALGARY
Calgary

    • We can expect this long, hot stretch to last through next Thursday

    Share

    I don't have to tell you, it's hot.

    However, I should mention this heat will stick around until at least the middle of next week.

    Thursday, we'll likely see more cloud cover, so the daytime high may not be able to creep into the 30s – but close enough with a high of 29 C, feeling more like 34 with the humidity.

    Storms will develop in the foothills on Thursday.

    Banff could see some activity but likely, it will miss Calgary for another day.

    We do have a decent chance of late-day thunderstorms in Calgary on Friday.

    It will feel like 33 or 34 with the humidity every day this week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News