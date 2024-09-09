CALGARY
Calgary

    • We're shifting gears this week to somer cooler, wetter weather

    We are completely shifting gears, from record-breaking heat last week to cool, wet weather this week.

    We also got quite smoky on Monday, hitting a 9 (high risk) on the Air Quality Health Index in the city.

    We should have better air quality on Tuesday (AQHI 3, low risk).

    This comes with cool temperatures and showers, with the winds picking up in the afternoon.

    Temperatures will be cool for the workweek.

    The heavier rain should kick in on Wednesday night and last through Thursday.

    Here is how much rain you can expect in Calgary:

