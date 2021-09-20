We're still in flux in Calgary, but coming out ahead with some above seasonal days

CALGARY -

We're going to continue bouncing from high pressure systems to lows aloft, but the jet has moved markedly further north for us.

If you're clinging to the last couple days of summer, this will bode well for you.

Before we get to the future details, bundle up this morning if you're headed to the polls! We'll stay cooler until at least the mid-morning, with a steady rise thereafter to a seasonally-toasty 17 C.

As you'd expect, the clear day leading to a clear overnight will cause a hefty – albeit limited – fluctuation. We'll again see our temperature drop off tonight to single-digits. Tomorrow, your final day of summer acts like it, with a high well above seasonal, west wind, and abundant sun. That west wind will carry overnight Tuesday, keeping things toastier.

However, if the last day of summer acts like it, so too does the first day of fall; our Autumn Equinox officially begins at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, and is marked by an afternoon cold front. We'll start on a lovely note, but fall rapidly into cooler climes. They don't last long; as I mentioned, our jet's well to the north of us; that keeps conditions free from truly frigid temperatures for a while longer. The day after the cold front drops off the most, usually. That's true here, too – but as you look to the Friday forecast, you'll see it's a short-lived stop below normal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 10 C

Wednesday – First Day of Fall:

Partly cloudy, cold front!

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 10 C

Last up, our pictures:

Roy snapped these mammatus clouds at sunrise south of Calgary on the 17th!

There's often a good deal of instability associated with mammatus clouds, and there was plenty to go around that morning; check this link for all the hypothesized variants!

And another cool shot of Calgary in the wee hours, taken by Geoff:

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!