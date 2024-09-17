CALGARY
Calgary

    • We should expect Wednesday to look a lot like Tuesday

    Wednesday should play out similarly to Tuesday in Calgary, with sunshine for much of the day and clouds rolling in later.

    The winds will pick up to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

    Rain is expected Thursday night through Friday (looks like two to five millimetres).

    The system bringing the rain will also bring cooler air.

    It will be a chilly day on Friday, but we rebound to mid and high 20s for the weekend.

    Thanks to all of our viewers for sending in such beautiful Northern Lights photos today.

    Here are a couple to check out:

    Photo courtesy Dennis Roll in Drumheller

    Photo courtesy Lisa Rovazzi in Calgary

