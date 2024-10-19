CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'We want to find them': Search for missing persons underway on Bow River

    Around 75 first responders from 8 different agencies teamed up with Calgary police Saturday to search the Bow River for signs of people reported missing. Around 75 first responders from 8 different agencies teamed up with Calgary police Saturday to search the Bow River for signs of people reported missing.
    Share

    The Calgary police teamed up with approximately 75 first responders from a number of different agencies Saturday to search for people reported missing.

    The search started at 9 a.m. at the Fish Creek Provincial Park Boat Launch.

    The police weren’t saying if they were looking for anyone in particular, but in a release, said they were looking for signs of people who may have gone missing – because a lot of people go missing.

    “So far this year, 3,572 people have been reported missing in Calgary. And while a significant majority have been safely located, approximately 0.17 per cent remain unaccounted for,” said Sgt. Amy George of the CPS Missing Persons Team.

    “Unfortunately, it is a tragic reality that some of our outstanding missing persons may have entered our city’s waterway,” added George. “As a police service, we have incredibly skilled investigators and searchers, and we are committed to using our resources to find answers for a missing person’s family.”

    Agencies represented at the search included the Calgary Fire Department, the RCMP, Calgary Search and Rescue Association, Cochrane Fire Services, Alberta Forestry and Parks and Community Safety Peace Officers.

    Trans Alta also supported the initiative by monitoring and adjusting the river’s flow rate to assist in the search.

    Police search for signs of missing individuals along the Bow River Saturday

    Water conditions in mid-October are at their lowest and clearest, making this weekend conducive to a thorough, large-scale search, the release said.

    Acting Staff Sgt. Paul Teworte, who’s the search manager for the Calgary police, said they don’t give up the hunt when someone is reported missing.

    “We want to find them, and that's why we're conducting this search today,” said Teworte, “especially with our partners, so that we can then bring as many resources as possible to bear to finding those people.”

    With files from CTV Calgary''s Tyler Barrow.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News