'We will not tolerate this kind of violence': 2 arrested connected to random stabbings

Two men are facing charges connected to three separate, random stabbings that happened within minutes of each other near downtown Calgary transit stops in the last week.

The attacks began about 4 a.m. on Dec. 21, the first near the LRT platform at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street S.W.

Police say the victim was sprayed with a fire extinguisher before being stabbed in the lower back.

The victim was able to get to a nearby medical facility and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Minutes later, a man sleeping in a nearby bus shelter was also sprayed with a fire extinguisher then stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim was able to get to the LRT station, where he used to helpline and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The third attack happened a few blocks away, at the LRT station at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street S.W.

A man got off the CTrain and while walking on the platform, was sprayed with a fire extinguisher then stabbed in the lower back.

He was also transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

High quality CCTV footage from Calgary Transit allowed investigators to develop descriptions of two suspects and a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue S.W. on Dec. 23.

Two men were arrested and a number of items believed to be connected to the attacks, including clothing matching the suspects' descriptions, were seized, along with a number of knives, zap-strap cuffs, bear spray, brass knuckles, ammunition and a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

Police also seized a small quantity of drugs.

Investigators believe the attacks were random and were done simply to cause harm to others.

"We will not tolerate this kind of violence within our city. Our team of talented and dedicated investigators, along with the District Operations Team, are very good at what they do," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

"If you seek to harm others, they will find you and you will be held accountable for your actions. In this case, the suspects will be spending the holidays in jail while our victims and their families recover from these senseless attacks."

Asher Atter, 21, is charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault;

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Two counts of breach of probation, and;

Breach of a release order.

Jaymes Richardson, 29, is charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault;

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon dangerous;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Unlicensed weapon;

No registration of a firearm, and;

Possession of a restricted weapon.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2022.