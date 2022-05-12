Weapons and drug paraphernalia seized during bust by Brooks RCMP
Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop near Bassano, Alta., led to the seizure of various weapons and items connected to the drug trade.
RCMP say officers were alerted after a motorist reported an impaired driver on Highway 1 near the town of Brooks.
Members of the Redcliff detachment located the driver near Bassano, east of Brooks.
The officers pulled over the vehicle and took the driver and a passenger into custody.
A subsequent search discovered:
- A loaded, sawed-off, .22-calibre rifle with a chambered round;
- .22-calibre ammunition;
- A loaded, sawed-off, 12-gauge shotgun with a chambered round;
- 12-gauge shotgun shells;
- A stun gun,
- A large hunting knife; and
- Various types of drug paraphernalia.
Cecily Rae Mather, 27, of Cypress County, Alta., was charged with:
- Nine weapons offences;
- Two counts of failing to comply with release conditions;
- Obstruction; and
- Several Traffic Safety Act offences.
James Devon Showers, 30, was charged with nine weapons offences.
Police say Mather was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on May 13 while Showers was released on conditions and is expected to appear in Brooks provincial court on June 15.
