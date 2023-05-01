Weapons, stolen property recovered by Calgary police from encampment

Calgary police have recovered a cache of weapons – including knives, Airsoft and replica guns, as well as real firearms – from two illegal encampments in the city over the past two weeks.

Officials said in a release that officers found one encampment, near 58 Avenue and Burbank Road S.E., on April 19.

At that location, which consisted of a makeshift living structure, they found:

A John Deere Gator, worth approximately $45,000;

A John Deere Blower, worth approximately $85,000;

A Cervelo S5 Bike;

An Airsoft handgun;

A backpacker Airsoft handgun; and

A Stoeger Airsoft rifle with scope.

In another investigation, police discovered more encampments while conducting patrols along the Bow River on the east side of Deerfoot Trail S.E.

"Officers located a beverage container hanging in the trees with holes consistent in size with rounds from a gun. The officers searched the area nearby and uncovered several encampments," police said in a release.

One shelter had a John Deere tractor and what authorities say was "a wire-stripping operation for the re-sale of stolen copper wire."

Police suggest the shelter was quite complex, possessing weather-proof sides, as well as a roof and window.

(Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

At another shelter nearby, police found:

Two Airsoft guns;

A replica Glock handgun;

A rifle equipped with a scope;

Seven knives; and

Five throwing axes that were laying near a practice target.

At a third encampment in that area, police found two dirt bike motorcycles.

All of the stolen vehicles were returned to their rightful owners, police said.

Four people were arrested in connection with the second investigation, but police are still looking for those involved with the first.

Police say they are working to connect the other inhabitants of the illegal encampments with appropriate supports.

"We are committed to creating safe public spaces by taking action to reduce crime and social disorder through focused collaborative enforcement and compassionate supports," police said.

(Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

No charges have been laid so far in connection with either investigation.