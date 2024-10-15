Wednesday's weather will feel a lot like Tuesday's

Wednesday's weather will be similar to what we had on Tuesday, with a high of 16 C, cloudy periods and some sunny breaks.

But it will get a little gustier later in the afternoon, gusting out of the west up to 50 km/h in Calgary.

Also, there's a small chance of a late-day sprinkle (just a 30 per cent chance):

Aside from Thursday and Friday, temperatures this week will be above normal (normal is 12 C).

Enjoy it, because next week will be much cooler.

In fact, there is a good chance of snow in Calgary on Sunday night and Monday.