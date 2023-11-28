Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights
MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
A.J. Greer also scored for the Flames, and Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots. Calgary won for the second time in three games and is 5-2-1 in its last eight games overall and 3-0-1 in the last four at home.
Late in overtime, an end-to-end rush started behind the Flames' net with Weegar weaving his way up the ice and into the Vegas zone before firing a shot past goalie Adin Hill on his blocker side.
Weegar called it his biggest goal as a Flame.
“Absolutely. I don't have an overtime goal. It comes at the right time against a great team, (to start a) six-game homestand,” Weegar said. “That's exciting. That's fun.”
With Jacob Markstrom (flu) a late scratch, Vladar made consecutive starts for the first time and was sensational in his first home start since Feb. 28 to improve to 4-2-1.
“He did an amazing job. By far his best game of the year for us,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “There were some key moments in the game where it could have went the other direction off of some turnovers and he made some big saves for us.”
William Karlsson scored a power-play goal in the first period for Vegas, and Hill finished with 32 saves. The Golden Knights have lost seven of 10 (3-5-2) since starting the season 11-0-1.
“It's another game where we're in the game, playing well enough to win. If we finish some of those Grade A's we're not sitting here talking about a loss,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said.
In the third period, Weegar almost ended up the goat when he lost the puck at the Vegas blue line, giving Ivan Barbashev a breakaway but Vladar made the save as he did repeatedly in his best start of the season.
Vladar was especially sharp in the second period and both times he robbed Nicolas Roy. Early in the period, he went post-to-post to kick out his left pad and get a toe on Roy's one-timer after he was set up by Jonathan Marchessault. Late in the period, Roy got in alone and made a deke to his forehand only for the 6-foot-6 goalie to stretch out his right pad to deny him.
“Not our best, not our worst, either,” Roy said. “It just feels right now that we don't find ways to win. Obviously every team in this league is going to have bad stretches. We're in one right now.”
Vegas opened the scoring 13:53 into the game, converting its first power play of the game. Michael Amadio's shot was stopped but the rebound out the other side was fired into the vacant side by Karlsson for his 10th goal.
After a scoreless second period, Calgary pulled even at 2:31 of the third when Nazem Kadri's shot hit a Vegas player in front and fell right at the feet of Greer, who ripped it past Hill for his fourth.
Greer, claimed on waivers from Boston just before the season, already has four goals, which is one off his career high of five, which he set last year in 61 games with the Bruins.
Calgary lost Chris Tanev late in the third when he dove to try and block Karlsson's wrist shot from the high slot and got the puck directly in the face. He dropped to the ice immediately holding his face.
Vegas defensemen Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body) missed their second and third games, respectively.
UP NEXT
Golden Knights: At Edmonton on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game trip to western Canada.
Flames: Host Dallas on Thursday night in the second of a six-game homestand.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Indian rescuers just 2 metres away from reaching 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for over 2 week
Rescuers in India were on the verge Tuesday of reaching 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel for over two weeks in the country's north, after drilling their way through debris to get to them, officials said.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa to be sentenced today
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee is expected to be sentenced today.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. education minister responds to recall petition over SOGI
B.C.’s Education Minister, Rachna Singh, was at a ground-breaking announcement Monday for a new Cedar Hill Middle School when she responded to the recall petition launched last week to remove her as an MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers.
Atlantic
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother, stepfather plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 6-year-old in Port Alberni
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died on Vancouver Island in 2018 have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with his death.
-
Sooke man who claimed stranger attacked his dog charged with mischief, causing suffering to animal
Mounties say a 32-year-old man from Sooke, B.C., has been charged after he falsely reported that a stranger attacked his dog with a blunt weapon.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
Toronto
-
Ontario integrity commissioner will not investigate Las Vegas trip involving Greenbelt developer
Ontario’s integrity commissioner will not be pursuing an investigation into a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister’s trip to Las Vegas given the broad RCMP Greenbelt investigation underway.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa to be sentenced today
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee is expected to be sentenced today.
-
Toronto permanently closing its fixed-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics next month
The City of Toronto will soon be shutting down its four fixed-site COVID-19 vaccination centres as emergency pandemic funding from the province ends.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers to announce week-long strike, sources
Sources have confirmed that the Common Front of unions will announce strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning around 420,000 Quebec workers will be off the job if a deal is not reached..
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Independent business federation against Quebec Solidaire's $20 minimum wage proposal
The idea of a minimum hourly wage of $20 raised by Quebec Solidaire (QS) at its convention last weekend has been met with disapproval by a group of some 97,000 small and medium-sized Canadian businesses.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Police Services Board approves draft 2024 budget with $13.4M increase
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved its 2024 draft budget, which includes a $13.4 million increase in funding over last year.
-
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The city of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the city of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
-
Reinhart and Bobrovsky lead Florida Panthers past Ottawa Senators 5-0
Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves, helping the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
Waterloo-Wellington could get up to 20 cm of snow
Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.
-
Waterloo approves updated fire master plan, expands stations
Some calls for help from Waterloo firefighters have been answered by the city.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leader says city should not compare its spending to other municipalities
As city councillors ready for marathon budget discussions, a business leader says it's time for to stop looking to other cities to judge Saskatoon's spending.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
-
Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday
The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.
-
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Regina
-
Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.
-
After predicting a surplus, Sask. now forecasts a $251M deficit
After predicting a surplus of $736 million, the Saskatchewan government is now forecasting a deficit of $250.5 million in its mid-year financial report released on Monday.
-
'Inflation isolation' may force Sask. families to scale down Christmas plans, expert says
As holiday shopping draws near – a recent study reveals the rising cost of living is taking a particularly large toll on Saskatchewan residents.