West Nile virus strikes seven in southern Alberta

West Nile virus has struck several people in southern Alberta.

Alberta Health says there have been nine cases province-wide, including seven in southern Alberta.

Five cases were acquired in southeastern Alberta in the past month.

Three of those people have the more serious West Nile neurological syndrome.

The other two cases are in Edmonton.

Mosquitoes can carry the virus and symptoms range from fever, chills, nausea and vomiting to tremors, confusion, paralysis and even death in the worst cases.