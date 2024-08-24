Western Canadian pin collectors gather in Calgary to trade, buy and sell

Pin collecting, like any hobby, starts off with just one; but often leads to hundreds as interest and enthusiasm to find something unique grows.

“I've been told that I can't have any more pins in my office because the walls are getting filled up,” says John Yamniuk President of the Calgary International Pin Club.

This year, the club’s 34th annual festival recognizes the RCAF 100th anniversary in Canada and members can submit their favourite RCAF pin as part of the favourite pin contest.

The event is being hosted at the Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Calgary Branch #285 at 9202 Horton Road Southwest and there are thousands of pins on site representing all walks of life.

“I collect telecom pins. I spent 37 years in the telecom industry. We have folks that specialize just with police pins, curling pins, Calgary Olympics pins; that's where the Calgary International Pin Club started; a result of the Calgary Olympics,” says Yamniuk.

They are also looking to expand their membership to encourage youth to get involved and is always at the opening for Minor Hockey Week so members can hand out pins to all the kids.

What is the draw for pin collectors? It comes down to one word: passion.

“I started collecting ‘76 and it's just unique for the events that that we attend,” says Yamniuk.

“I look at some of the pins that I traded during the ‘83 University Games in Edmonton, and I look back and I go, I remember where I got that one and the conditions under it. So it's a unique, unique experience.”

The group's membership stretches from Vancouver Island to Gatineau, Quebec but this weekend it was members from Alberta, B.C. and one from Saskatchewan.

The Festival of Pins runs again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the Calgary International Pin Club here.