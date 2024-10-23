WestJet adjusts flight times to, from Medicine Hat after public feedback

Following community feedback, times for WestJet flights between Medicine Hat and Calgary are changing.

Starting Dec. 5, the Medicine Hat to Calgary flight will depart at 7:30 a.m. to arrive at 8:16 a.m, and the Calgary to Medicine Hat flight will depart at 6:35 p.m. to arrive at 7:30 p.m.

At a City of Medicine Hat and Southeast Alberta Chamber of Commerce-hosted roundtable event on Oct. 2, senior WestJet officials received feedback that the current late arrival into Medicine Hat was undesirable for most travellers.

The change should allow for shorter layovers in Calgary for those returning to Medicine Hat from any of the various locations that WestJet connects to the larger centre, while the later morning departure should not prevent those seeking connecting flights out of Calgary from making it to their gate on time.

“The Medicine Hat Regional Airport appreciates WestJet’s commitment to continually improving their service to meet the needs of Medicine Hat and surrounding area,” said Logan Boyd, airport manager. “We appreciate how quickly WestJet implemented the resounding feedback from that event. Together with our partners and valued stakeholders, we collectively continue our advocacy to increase WestJet’s presence and flight frequency in our community.”

The City of Medicine Hat notes for those using the airport sooner that from Oct. 27 to Dec. 4, this flight will depart Medicine Hat at 7 a.m., landing in Calgary at 7:46 a.m. It will then depart Calgary at 11:40 p.m., arriving in Medicine Hat at 12:35 a.m.