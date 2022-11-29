WestJet cancels dozens of B.C. flights due to risk of bad weather

B.C. residents are expected to be hit by a massive snowstorm in the coming days and a Calgary-based airline is preemptively cancelling dozens of flights as a result.

WestJet says 39 flights, to and from many airports in southern B.C., were cancelled Tuesday and "impacted guests have been notified."

The company also cancelled seven flights that were scheduled for Wednesday.

Air Canada took similar actions, cancelling flights between destinations in B.C., as well as other cities outside of the province, including Seattle, Denver and Toronto.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued alerts about poor weather in the region, including Vancouver Island, saying that snow is expected to lead to rain starting Tuesday night.

Full details of the affected flights can be found online.

(With files from CTV News Vancouver)