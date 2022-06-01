WestJet CEO calls for end to vaccine mandates as COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
Federal COVID-19 restrictions at the Canadian border will be extended through at least June 30, but the vaccine mandate required for airline travellers and employees isn’t sitting well with the head of WestJet.
“As vaccines are not preventing the spreading of the virus since Omicron, there is no more logic to maintain it,” said WestJet CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech on Twitter.
“This will also relax some of the operational challenges at the airports.”
In a written statement to CTV News, WestJet reaffirmed the comments made by Hoensbroech.
“WestJet continues to advocate on behalf of our guests for the removal of pandemic policies that no longer align with science and data and have proven less effective against transmission of the most recent variants of COVID-19,” read the statement.
“While we are advocating for the immediate evolvement of policies that are unique to Canada, airlines remain one of the only federally regulated sectors with vaccination mandates, and we are obligated to remain compliant with Transport Canada’s mandate for our employees and guests.”
The Canadian Airports Council (CAC) has also expressed similar concerns as it blames pandemic measures on massive customs delays at airports across the country and insufficient staff.
CAC interim president, Monette Pasher said lineups are so long for security, check-in or customs, that some airports can’t physically maintain them in some cases.
“It would normally take a customs agent when you're in front of them at their desk about 30 seconds to process a passenger, but now it can take anywhere from two to four times that or up to two minutes because they have to review health questions,” Pasher said.
“They have to vet passengers to determine if they are going to be randomly selected for testing in our airport environment. We have 50,000 people a day coming into our airports through international travel at our borders lot of people to move through with these processes
Pasher added that Canada is short about 900 CATSA agents across the country, which represents about one seventh of the entire security workforce.
NEW AGENTS BEING ADDED
The federal government announced last week that it will bring another 400 new agents, but Pasher said more needs to be done.
“We’re calling for three actions: we really need to relocate or remove the on-site mandatory random testing that’s happening in Canada, we need to remove some of the Public Health Agency of Canada’s duplicate questions at customs, and then the third measure is to remove the vaccine mandate,” she said.
Meanwhile at the Calgary International Airport, staff admit there have been some challenges, but not nearly to the extent of other major Canadian travel hubs like Vancouver and Toronto.
VP of Operations and Infrastructure with the Calgary Airport Authority Chris Miles said his team has a great relationship with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Canada Border Services and CATSA locally.
“We're always working with them to ensure that we've got the right passenger forecast so we make the experience for the guests as seamless as possible,” he said.
“Ultimately, anything that makes it simpler for travelers is going to promote a better guest experience is still a little cumbersome for some of our travelers coming through to be comfortable with those processes. So as those processes evolve and are ultimately relaxed, it's going to be better for those guests, but we don't see any impact to the flow coming through our airport as a result of the continued measures."
As it remains, the Canadian government will continue to require foreign tourists to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for at least another month.
TRUDEAU DEFENDS DECISION
The decision announced by Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday means that unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and to quarantine for 14 days.
All travellers coming to Canada, regardless of citizenship, must also continue to submit their health information through the ArriveCan app prior to entry.
Responding to criticism of the government’s decision on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measures are still necessary.
“The reality is, as much as people would like to pretend we’re not, we’re still in a pandemic. There are Canadians who die every single day because of COVID-19,” he said.
“I know people are eager to get back to things we love, but what will also further damage our tourism industry is if we get another wave.”
The border rules extension comes a day after Parliament voted down a Conservative motion to revert back to pre-pandemic guidelines for travel.
INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERTS WEIGH IN
Some infectious disease experts said claims by WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech that COVID-19 will not prevent the spread of the Omicron variant are false.
Dr. Lynora Saxinger with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alberta, said Omicron is much better at punching through vaccine protection, and even though it tends to have milder symptoms, it can still transmit infection.
“If people get infected they're less likely to become severely ill if they're vaccinated, so it's still an important thing to do,” Saxinger said.
“We have a situation where with the initial strains, and with the initial vaccination there was extremely strong protection against infection and very strong protection as well, although it's never been perfect against transmission, because you know, there will always be some infection that can occur after vaccination.”
Saxinger added that although the risk of transmitting is an odds game with the chance of the COVID-19 virus mutating into different strains, noting that ultimately vaccination provides another layer of protection.
“So I think that people should recognize that this is a long game and it's not just a kind of a single policy and a single moment in time, but that there's going to be some dynamic changes ahead and we really can't predict what's going to happen.”
CTV News anchor Tara Nelson interviews Dr. Lenora Saxinger about the COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Jia Hu is the head of 19 to Zero, a more than 500 plus member coalition of multi-disciplinary experts hoping to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.
He said he understands the frustration within the airline sector because it's one of the last industries requiring proof of vaccination amid a frenzy of operational delays.
“I wouldn’t say the vaccine doesn’t stop the transmission of Omicron at all and I certainly think vaccines are really important,” Hu said.
“The vaccine doesn’t work as well preventing the spread nearly as well as it did against other variants so I kind of sympathize with WestJet’s position, I don’t think it’s inappropriate or crazy to ask for an end to these things given where we are at with the pandemic today.”
Hu added that the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus on an airline is comparable to that of going to a bar or restaurant with friends. He noted that Canadians should travel if they feel comfortable, wear a mask to help prevent the spread and learn to live with COVID.
“I think airplanes are pretty darn good in terms of the air exchanges, but when you are sitting together next to a bunch of people then Omicron can be pretty infectious,” he said.
“I think the best policy is an adaptive, flexible one to have in case new variants really do emerge that are sort of out of this world and cause major disruption and then putting such measures like masking mandates back in would be important.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to trial verdicts: Read their full statements
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other on Wednesday, with a jury awarding damages to both.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Edmonton
-
Oilers hoping for another Game 2 response against Avs: 'We know we can be better'
Jay Woodcroft stood at the microphone after a Game 1 setback against the Los Angeles Kings and vowed his team would respond. The Edmonton Oilers interim head coach did the same following a chaotic defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames to open the second round.
-
Alberta accepts bid for private hip-knee surgical clinic on First Nation land
The Alberta government has approved a bid by the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton to build a private clinic to perform thousands of publicly covered hip and knee surgeries.
-
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Vancouver
-
Tense videos show man with knife, pruning saw rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a suspect armed with a knife and pruning saw rampaging at a Vancouver gas station, where authorities confirm a man was stabbed Wednesday morning.
-
Last-ditch effort to save former RCMP building on lot slated for redevelopment
The fate of a 110-year-old building hangs in the balance as the quest to find a new home and fund the move becomes seemingly harder to achieve.
-
Vancouver's Gen Z buyers not sold on downtown living: report
Nearly half of Vancouver's Generation Z residents say they plan to buy their first home outside of a major city – and affordability is only one reason why, according to a new report.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard Wednesday how police education in Finland far exceeds RCMP levels -- as experts call for major reforms to RCMP training.
-
New Brunswick is latest Atlantic province to roll out inflation relief
New Brunswick became the latest Atlantic province to roll out an aid program targeting the rising cost of living with a $13.2-million package announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigate after boy, 11, suffers concussion after being struck by car in Colwood, B.C.
RCMP are investigating after a child was struck by an SUV while exiting a school bus at a marked crosswalk at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.
-
More than 900 art pieces returned after massive seizure at Oak Bay, B.C., gallery
Police say hundreds of pieces of artwork have been returned to their rightful owners after Saanich police seized more than 1,000 works from a gallery in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
Order of nuns that staffed B.C.'s residential schools provide records to B.C. museum
The order of nuns that staffed numerous residential schools and 10 hospitals in British Columbia over more than 160 years is handing over ownership of its archives to the Royal B.C. Museum.
Toronto
-
Displaced Ukrainian family in Toronto on the verge of homelessness
A Ukrainian family forced to immigrate to Canada in late May is desperately searching for housing in Toronto as their free hotel accommodations are set to end Friday.
-
Ford widens lead, gap narrows between Liberals and NDP in final poll
Doug Ford appears to have widened his lead over the Liberals to the widest point in the campaign, a new poll suggests as voters head to the polls on Thursday.
-
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Montreal daycare evacuated due to report of 'possibly armed' person
A daycare in Rosemont was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a 'possibly armed individual' was reported nearby, Montreal police say.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. professor resigns after claims of Indigenous ancestry disputed
A prominent health professor resigned from the University of Saskatchewan effective Wednesday after her Indigenous ancestry was questioned.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Man killed in Saskatoon basement fire
A man is dead after a fire overnight in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Family undertakes 100-km 'healing' walk to bring their late mother home to Birch Island
The family of Linda Mae Toulouse is bringing the Whitefish River First Nation woman home. Toulouse had been the victim of a violent crime.
-
Temiskaming OPP charge two people from Hamilton with attempted murder
An investigation by Temiskaming OPP into a stolen vehicle in Harley Township Tuesday has led to charges against a 32-year man and 25-year-old woman from Hamilton police said in a release.
-
June winner of Sudbury hospital's 50/50 draw nets $729K
The winner of Health Science North's 50/50 draw is Isabella Borgogelli of Sudbury, who won $729,940.
Winnipeg
-
Storm floods Winnipeg with calls of flooded basements, downed trees
Cleanup is underway in southern Manitoba in the wake of yet another wet and windy storm.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.