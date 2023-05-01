WestJet closes deal to buy Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines
The WestJet Group says it has closed its acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines that was first announced in March last year.
The company says that, initially, the airlines will continue independent operations.
However, WestJet says the two airlines will move from being competitors to collaborators.
Stephen Hunter, formerly the CEO of Sunwing Vacations, has been appointed CEO of the WestJet Group's vacations business. Hunter will be responsible for all tour operating and vacation package businesses at both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations.
The federal government approved the takeover of Sunwing by WestJet in March.
In signing off on the deal, Ottawa attached conditions that include extending Sunwing packages to five new cities, maintaining capacity on the most affected routes and keeping both a vacations business head office in Toronto and a regional one in Montreal for at least five years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
Where to watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
