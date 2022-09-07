WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns

WestJet workers are getting a whole new look as the airline revamps its uniforms with an eye to gender inclusivity. Some of the Calgary-based carrier’s new uniforms are shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Westjet handout) WestJet workers are getting a whole new look as the airline revamps its uniforms with an eye to gender inclusivity. Some of the Calgary-based carrier’s new uniforms are shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Westjet handout)

