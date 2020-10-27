CALGARY -- WestJet has announced the opening of their flagship lounge in the Calgary International airport, WestJet Elevation Lounge.

The 9,300 sq.-ft. lounge will open Tuesday, Nov. 2 and be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The maximum stay in the lounge is three hours.

WestJet premium, gold, and silver rewards members will receive complementary lounge access. Other flyers will be required to pay a walk-in fee.

"This flagship space was designed with feedback from our top-tier members and focuses on the needs and expectations of frequent flyers and premium travellers," said D'Arcy Monaghan, WestJet vice-president, loyalty programs.

Some of the lounge's features include private meeting rooms, family rooms, showers, a chef, and a bar.

The design has "playful interpretations" that pay homage to Alberta. Artwork was designed by Calgary-based artist, Mandy Stobo, and there will be an augmented reality experience.

"Calgary is the home of WestJet, so it's only natural that we open our flagship lounge here at this airport," said WestJet chief commercial officer, Arved von zur Muehlen, about the opening.

The lounge will use products from local companies. The bar will feature beers from Calgary breweries, and local businesses Rocky Mountain Soap Company and Fratello's Coffee Roasters will also work with the lounge.

The project began in 2018, but will be up-to-date with current health and safety requirements, including self-serve entry and ordering.

The lounge is located near concourse B of the domestic terminal inside the Calgary International Airport.