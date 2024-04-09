WestJet Encore pilots approve agreement, avoid strike action

Passengers with WestJet's Encore airline can breathe a little easier after an agreement was reached between the company and its pilots.

After seven months of negotiations, the Airline Pilots Association – the union that represents the pilots – says progress has been made.

Compensation and scheduling were among the sticking points, but the organization says a full tentative agreement is now in the works.

Last week, Encore pilots had approved a strike mandate and more than 350 pilots were ready to walk off the job.