CALGARY
Calgary

    • WestJet Encore pilots ratify deal, averting strike

    A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline.

    The Air Line Pilots Association says its members have ratified a five-year contract that offers higher pay, more flexible schedules and "a better work-life balance."

    The union says about 79 per cent of the pilots who cast a ballot approved the collective agreement, with the vast majority of the carrier's 350-plus pilots participating in the vote.

    Carin Kenny, who heads the union's WestJet Encore contingent, says the deal establishes "a level of career progression" toward flying bigger planes at the carrier's mainline operation — crucial to attracting new pilots and retaining those already on board.

    The contract goes into effect immediately, with retroactive pay to Jan. 1.

    The vote this week cemented a tentative agreement reached on May 30, steering clear of the turbulence wrought by 11th-hour deals of the sort reached last year between WestJet and mainline pilots as well as aviators at its now-shuttered Swoop subsidiary.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News