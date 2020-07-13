CALGARY -- WestJet will begin offering flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, the airline announced Monday in releasing its August schedule.

The flights will service 39 cities in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe and one each in Mexico and the Caribbean.  

"The airline will reintroduce non-stop Dreamliner service from Calgary to London (Gatwick) and Paris effective August 20 and will continue to serve five key transborder destinations including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York (LaGuardia) and Orlando," WestJet said in a statement.

"The airline will also offer service to Cancun, Mexico and will resume operations once-weekly to Montego Bay, Jamaica."

The August schedule — which covers from July 16 to Sept. 4 — marks a 10 per cent increase in flying compared to July, but is a 75 per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2019.

"With the many safeguards and procedures in place, we are certain Canadians can safely resume travel to destinations across our network," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet chief commercial officer, in a release.

"We continue to adapt our schedule to meet the needs of our guests and through our continued investments economies can begin to recover with the support of domestic tourism driven by air travel."

The WestJet schedule in August includes:

Alberta and Northwest Territories

Calgary-Abbotsford

2x daily

Calgary-Comox

1x daily

Calgary-Cranbrook

4x weekly

Calgary-Fort St. John

2x daily

Calgary-Kamloops

1x daily

Calgary-Kelowna

3x daily

Calgary-Nanaimo

1x daily

Calgary-Penticton

1x daily

Calgary-Vancouver

7x daily

Calgary-Victoria

2x daily

Calgary-Edmonton

6x daily

Calgary-Fort McMurray

3x daily

Calgary-Grande Prairie

3x daily

Calgary-Lethbridge

3x weekly

Calgary-Lloydminster

2x weekly

Calgary-Medicine Hat

2x weekly

Calgary-Yellowknife

4x weekly

Calgary-Brandon

3x weekly

Calgary-Regina

3x daily

Calgary-Saskatoon

3x daily

Calgary-Winnipeg

3x daily

Calgary-Hamilton

4x weekly

Calgary-Kitchener/Waterloo

4x weekly

Calgary-Toronto

6x daily

Edmonton-Comox

2x weekly

Edmonton-Kelowna

6x weekly

Edmonton-Vancouver

3x daily

Edmonton-Victoria

1x daily

Edmonton-Calgary

6x daily

Edmonton-Fort McMurray

6x weekly

Edmonton-Grande Prairie

6x weekly

Edmonton-Regina

5x weekly

Edmonton-Saskatoon

6x weekly

Edmonton-Winnipeg

6x weekly

Edmonton-Toronto

3x daily

Fort McMurray-Calgary

3x daily

Fort McMurray-Edmonton

6x weekly

Grande Prairie-Calgary

3x daily

Grande Prairie-Edmonton

6x weekly

Lethbridge-Calgary

3x weekly

Lloydminster-Calgary

2x weekly

Medicine Hat-Calgary

2x weekly

Yellowknife-Calgary

4x weekly

British Columbia and Yukon

Abbotsford-Calgary

2x daily

Comox-Calgary

1x daily

Cranbrook-Calgary

4x weekly

Fort St John-Calgary

2x daily

Fort St John-Vancouver

4x weekly

Kamloops-Calgary

1x daily

Kelowna-Vancouver

1x daily

Kelowna-Calgary

3x daily

Kelowna-Edmonton

6x weekly

Nanaimo-Calgary

1x daily

Penticton-Calgary

1x daily

Prince George-Vancouver

3x daily

Terrace-Vancouver

1x daily

Vancouver-Kelowna

1x daily

Vancouver-Prince George

3x daily

Vancouver-Terrace

1x daily

Vancouver-Victoria

2x daily

Vancouver-Calgary

7x daily

Vancouver-Edmonton

3x daily

Vancouver-Winnipeg

6x weekly

Vancouver-Toronto

4x daily

Victoria-Vancouver

2x daily

Victoria-Calgary

2x daily

Victoria-Edmonton

1x daily

Ontario

Hamilton-Calgary

4x weekly

Kitchener/Waterloo-Calgary

4x weekly

London, ON-Toronto

6x weekly

Ottawa-Calgary

6x weekly

Ottawa-Toronto

4x daily

Ottawa-Halifax

2x weekly

Thunder Bay-Winnipeg

2x weekly

Thunder Bay-Toronto

6x weekly

Toronto-Vancouver

4x daily

Toronto-Calgary

6x daily

Toronto-Edmonton

3x daily

Toronto-Regina

3x weekly

Toronto-Saskatoon

3x weekly

Toronto-Winnipeg

3x daily

Toronto-London, ON

6x weekly

Toronto-Ottawa

4x daily

Toronto-Thunder Bay

4x weekly

Toronto-Montreal

4x daily

Toronto-Quebec City

4x weekly

Toronto-Charlottetown

6x weekly

Toronto-Deer Lake

4x weekly

Toronto-Fredericton

5x weekly

Toronto-Halifax

3x daily

Toronto-Moncton

5x weekly

Toronto-St. John's (NL)

1x daily

Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Brandon-Calgary

3x weekly

Regina-Calgary

3x daily

Regina-Edmonton

5x weekly

Regina-Toronto

3x weekly

Saskatoon-Calgary

3x daily

Saskatoon-Edmonton

6x weekly

Saskatoon-Winnipeg

2x weekly

Saskatoon-Toronto

3x weekly

Winnipeg-Vancouver

6x weekly

Winnipeg-Calgary

3x daily

Winnipeg-Edmonton

6x weekly

Winnipeg-Saskatoon

2x weekly

Winnipeg-Thunder Bay

2x weekly

Winnipeg-Toronto

3x daily

Quebec

Montreal-Calgary

6x weekly

Montreal-Toronto

4x daily

Quebec City-Toronto

4x weekly

Atlantic Canada

Charlottetown-Toronto

6x weekly

Deer Lake-Toronto

4x weekly

Fredericton-Toronto

5x weekly

Halifax-Calgary

1x daily

Halifax-Ottawa

2x weekly

Halifax-Toronto

3x daily

Halifax- St. John's (NL)

1x daily

Halifax-Sydney

2x weekly

Moncton-Toronto

5x weekly

St. John's (NL)-Toronto

1x daily

St. John's (NL)-Halifax

1x daily

Sydney-Halifax

2x weekly

International routes

   
   

Calgary - Los Angeles

3x weekly

Calgary – Las Vegas

2x weekly

Calgary - Atlanta

4x weekly

Calgary – London Gatwick

3 weekly effective August 20

Calgary – Paris

2x weekly effective August 20

Vancouver – Los Angeles

3x weekly

Toronto - LaGuardia

5x weekly

Toronto - Orlando

1x weekly

Toronto - Cancun

1x weekly

Toronto – Montego Bay

1x weekly