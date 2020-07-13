Advertisement
WestJet expands August schedule to include Canadian, American, Caribbean and European destinations
WestJet is expanding its August schedule to 48 destinations across Canada, the U.S., Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. (File photo)
CALGARY -- WestJet will begin offering flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, the airline announced Monday in releasing its August schedule.
The flights will service 39 cities in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe and one each in Mexico and the Caribbean.
"The airline will reintroduce non-stop Dreamliner service from Calgary to London (Gatwick) and Paris effective August 20 and will continue to serve five key transborder destinations including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York (LaGuardia) and Orlando," WestJet said in a statement.
"The airline will also offer service to Cancun, Mexico and will resume operations once-weekly to Montego Bay, Jamaica."
The August schedule — which covers from July 16 to Sept. 4 — marks a 10 per cent increase in flying compared to July, but is a 75 per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2019.
"With the many safeguards and procedures in place, we are certain Canadians can safely resume travel to destinations across our network," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet chief commercial officer, in a release.
"We continue to adapt our schedule to meet the needs of our guests and through our continued investments economies can begin to recover with the support of domestic tourism driven by air travel."
The WestJet schedule in August includes:
Alberta and Northwest Territories
|
Calgary-Abbotsford
|
2x daily
|
Calgary-Comox
|
1x daily
|
Calgary-Cranbrook
|
4x weekly
|
Calgary-Fort St. John
|
2x daily
|
Calgary-Kamloops
|
1x daily
|
Calgary-Kelowna
|
3x daily
|
Calgary-Nanaimo
|
1x daily
|
Calgary-Penticton
|
1x daily
|
Calgary-Vancouver
|
7x daily
|
Calgary-Victoria
|
2x daily
|
Calgary-Edmonton
|
6x daily
|
Calgary-Fort McMurray
|
3x daily
|
Calgary-Grande Prairie
|
3x daily
|
Calgary-Lethbridge
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary-Lloydminster
|
2x weekly
|
Calgary-Medicine Hat
|
2x weekly
|
Calgary-Yellowknife
|
4x weekly
|
Calgary-Brandon
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary-Regina
|
3x daily
|
Calgary-Saskatoon
|
3x daily
|
Calgary-Winnipeg
|
3x daily
|
Calgary-Hamilton
|
4x weekly
|
Calgary-Kitchener/Waterloo
|
4x weekly
|
Calgary-Toronto
|
6x daily
|
Edmonton-Comox
|
2x weekly
|
Edmonton-Kelowna
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton-Vancouver
|
3x daily
|
Edmonton-Victoria
|
1x daily
|
Edmonton-Calgary
|
6x daily
|
Edmonton-Fort McMurray
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton-Grande Prairie
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton-Regina
|
5x weekly
|
Edmonton-Saskatoon
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton-Winnipeg
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton-Toronto
|
3x daily
|
Fort McMurray-Calgary
|
3x daily
|
Fort McMurray-Edmonton
|
6x weekly
|
Grande Prairie-Calgary
|
3x daily
|
Grande Prairie-Edmonton
|
6x weekly
|
Lethbridge-Calgary
|
3x weekly
|
Lloydminster-Calgary
|
2x weekly
|
Medicine Hat-Calgary
|
2x weekly
|
Yellowknife-Calgary
|
4x weekly
British Columbia and Yukon
|
Abbotsford-Calgary
|
2x daily
|
Comox-Calgary
|
1x daily
|
Cranbrook-Calgary
|
4x weekly
|
Fort St John-Calgary
|
2x daily
|
Fort St John-Vancouver
|
4x weekly
|
Kamloops-Calgary
|
1x daily
|
Kelowna-Vancouver
|
1x daily
|
Kelowna-Calgary
|
3x daily
|
Kelowna-Edmonton
|
6x weekly
|
Nanaimo-Calgary
|
1x daily
|
Penticton-Calgary
|
1x daily
|
Prince George-Vancouver
|
3x daily
|
Terrace-Vancouver
|
1x daily
|
Vancouver-Kelowna
|
1x daily
|
Vancouver-Prince George
|
3x daily
|
Vancouver-Terrace
|
1x daily
|
Vancouver-Victoria
|
2x daily
|
Vancouver-Calgary
|
7x daily
|
Vancouver-Edmonton
|
3x daily
|
Vancouver-Winnipeg
|
6x weekly
|
Vancouver-Toronto
|
4x daily
|
Victoria-Vancouver
|
2x daily
|
Victoria-Calgary
|
2x daily
|
Victoria-Edmonton
|
1x daily
Ontario
|
Hamilton-Calgary
|
4x weekly
|
Kitchener/Waterloo-Calgary
|
4x weekly
|
London, ON-Toronto
|
6x weekly
|
Ottawa-Calgary
|
6x weekly
|
Ottawa-Toronto
|
4x daily
|
Ottawa-Halifax
|
2x weekly
|
Thunder Bay-Winnipeg
|
2x weekly
|
Thunder Bay-Toronto
|
6x weekly
|
Toronto-Vancouver
|
4x daily
|
Toronto-Calgary
|
6x daily
|
Toronto-Edmonton
|
3x daily
|
Toronto-Regina
|
3x weekly
|
Toronto-Saskatoon
|
3x weekly
|
Toronto-Winnipeg
|
3x daily
|
Toronto-London, ON
|
6x weekly
|
Toronto-Ottawa
|
4x daily
|
Toronto-Thunder Bay
|
4x weekly
|
Toronto-Montreal
|
4x daily
|
Toronto-Quebec City
|
4x weekly
|
Toronto-Charlottetown
|
6x weekly
|
Toronto-Deer Lake
|
4x weekly
|
Toronto-Fredericton
|
5x weekly
|
Toronto-Halifax
|
3x daily
|
Toronto-Moncton
|
5x weekly
|
Toronto-St. John's (NL)
|
1x daily
Saskatchewan and Manitoba
|
Brandon-Calgary
|
3x weekly
|
Regina-Calgary
|
3x daily
|
Regina-Edmonton
|
5x weekly
|
Regina-Toronto
|
3x weekly
|
Saskatoon-Calgary
|
3x daily
|
Saskatoon-Edmonton
|
6x weekly
|
Saskatoon-Winnipeg
|
2x weekly
|
Saskatoon-Toronto
|
3x weekly
|
Winnipeg-Vancouver
|
6x weekly
|
Winnipeg-Calgary
|
3x daily
|
Winnipeg-Edmonton
|
6x weekly
|
Winnipeg-Saskatoon
|
2x weekly
|
Winnipeg-Thunder Bay
|
2x weekly
|
Winnipeg-Toronto
|
3x daily
Quebec
|
Montreal-Calgary
|
6x weekly
|
Montreal-Toronto
|
4x daily
|
Quebec City-Toronto
|
4x weekly
Atlantic Canada
|
Charlottetown-Toronto
|
6x weekly
|
Deer Lake-Toronto
|
4x weekly
|
Fredericton-Toronto
|
5x weekly
|
Halifax-Calgary
|
1x daily
|
Halifax-Ottawa
|
2x weekly
|
Halifax-Toronto
|
3x daily
|
Halifax- St. John's (NL)
|
1x daily
|
Halifax-Sydney
|
2x weekly
|
Moncton-Toronto
|
5x weekly
|
St. John's (NL)-Toronto
|
1x daily
|
St. John's (NL)-Halifax
|
1x daily
|
Sydney-Halifax
|
2x weekly
International routes
|
Calgary - Los Angeles
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary – Las Vegas
|
2x weekly
|
Calgary - Atlanta
|
4x weekly
|
Calgary – London Gatwick
|
3 weekly effective August 20
|
Calgary – Paris
|
2x weekly effective August 20
|
Vancouver – Los Angeles
|
3x weekly
|
Toronto - LaGuardia
|
5x weekly
|
Toronto - Orlando
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto - Cancun
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Montego Bay
|
1x weekly