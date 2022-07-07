What a hoot! Owl chicks hatch at the Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo is now home to two great grey owl chicks.

Officials with the zoo took to social media on Thursday to share a photo of the feathery new additions.

The chicks hatched over a month ago and zoo staff say they're "doing great."

It's the first time great grey owl chicks have hatched at the zoo since 2018.

Officials aren't certain ‘hoo’ the mother is, but of the three female owls, Catelyn has stepped in as the "more dominant female protector" of the chicks.

The dad is not a mystery, his name is Benjen.

"We're thrilled to share that Benjen has been a superstar owl dad so far," read a Facebook post. "He has been seen bringing food to the chicks – a sure sign of great early parenting behaviour."

The chicks live in the Jihad Shibley Rocky Mountain Aviary, which is currently closedto zoo visitors.

The zoo says great grey owls with young ones have been known to be "quite protective" of their young, particularly when they are fledging, so they're keeping the aviary closed for the time being.