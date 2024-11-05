What will the U.S. election mean for Canada? AIMCo's chief economist offers thoughts

While many viewers will be laser-focused on the results in the U.S. presidential election, economist Jean David Tremblay-Frenette takes a broader view.

"It's one thing to be president, but it's another thing to be able to implement our policy agenda, and that goes through who wins in the Congress," said Tremblay-Frenette, the chief economist at AIMCo, the Alberta Investment Management Corporation.

Tremblay-Frenette says if the Democrats or Republicans capture the White House but fail to seize control of Congress, there could be political gridlock.

"None of the political extremes that we would have seen—at least to the taste of some of the observers—on the campaign trail would actually get implemented," Tremblay-Frenette told CTV News.

Tremblay-Frenette says if Trump wins, there could be punishing tariffs on Canada, despite our involvement in the USMCA trade agreement.

That agreement, no matter who wins the election, is due for re-negotiation in 2026.

"Our trading partner south of the border remains absolutely key to economic outcomes here in Alberta and across Canada, and it will be the case for decades to come, quite frankly," Tremblay-Frenette said.