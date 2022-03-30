What you need to know ahead of Canada's removal of some pre-entry test requirements
With the impending removal of the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is clarifying the new process.
As of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will no longer need to provide proof of a negative test but will still need to submit proof of vaccination through the ArriveCan website or app within 72 hours of their arrival.
The rules have not changed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Canadians who will need to follow pre-arrival, on-arrival and Day 8 COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine for the first 14 days after arriving in Canada.
The CBSA confirms foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated are still prohibited from entering the country.
Random testing of travellers, no matter their vaccination status, will remain in place following the April 1 testing requirement change and will be mandatory for those selected on arrival.
To determine if you're eligible to enter Canada, take the assessment at Government of Canada – Travel Restrictions.
