White moose spotted by pair of Alberta photographers

Two Alberta photographers captured images of a spirit on Sunday night.

They came across a white moose – also known as a spirit moose.

The rare moose posed for the cameras just before dusk.

The shots were taken by Dar and Theresa Tanner, who were driving on a rural road in central Alberta at the time.

The pair are experienced photographers who typically chase storms, but were happy to branch out to wildlife photography.

Dar told CTV News she is Cree and the white moose represents good luck.

She hopes it can be protected from hunters in Alberta like they are in Ontario.