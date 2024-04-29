White moose spotted by pair of Alberta photographers
Two Alberta photographers captured images of a spirit on Sunday night.
They came across a white moose – also known as a spirit moose.
The rare moose posed for the cameras just before dusk.
The shots were taken by Dar and Theresa Tanner, who were driving on a rural road in central Alberta at the time.
The pair are experienced photographers who typically chase storms, but were happy to branch out to wildlife photography.
Dar told CTV News she is Cree and the white moose represents good luck.
She hopes it can be protected from hunters in Alberta like they are in Ontario.
BREAKING Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
